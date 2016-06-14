Local businesses, nonprofits receive Hire Power Award for giving back to community

Before Lance Cook purchased Tino's Italian Bistro in Columbia in early 2015, the Ellicott City resident says he already had a business plan laid out for his future in the food industry, with a simple premise: Give back to the community.

On June 10, the combination of Cook's implemented plan and the employees' hard work garnered the restaurant its first Hire Power Award from the Howard County Board to Promote Self Sufficiency during a ceremony at the restaurant off Centre Park Drive.

Tino's was among five award recipients out of 11 businesses and nonprofit organizations nominated by the community in recognition of their generosity and willingness to create a better place for all in Howard County.

Other award winners included Jessup businesses Edward G. Rahll and Sons for providing their employees with flexible work schedules, supporting soup kitchens and donating to charities; Hungry Harvest for food donations and providing employment to ex-offenders and the homeless; Subway on Assateague Drive for providing flexible work schedules and hiring those with interuppted employment work history; as well as Neighbor Network in Dayton.

"Our role is to focus on the economic stability of Howard County residents," board chairman Mike Couch said. "We've been looking at areas of self sufficiency that people are encountering, such as employment, housing, healthcare, food, transportation and child care. We look at what's going on in the community and identify any gaps."

Alongside Department of Citizen Services Director Phyllis Madachy and County Executive Allan Kittleman, Couch and members of the self sufficiency board congratulated the recipients on their programs and philosophies that have enhanced the local workforce through jobs, hiring strategies and community outreach.

Couch said nominations have increased since the Hire Power Awards began three years ago.

After hearing of his business' nomination, Cook said he was excited yet surprised because he's always believed in giving back to the people they serve; that's what inspired him to take over the business from its previous owner, Christopher Infantino, a year and a half ago.

"[Infantino] started Foundation Nights on Monday nights, where they give 10 percent of the proceeds from the day back to a local nonprofit," Cook said.

Since taking the reigns, Foundations Nights have expanded to Tuesdays and, sometimes, Wednesdays.

"We knew there was such an outcry for money for these nonprofits, especially with government budgets getting tighter and tighter," Cook said. "It was a no-brainer to expand it."

Cook said Tino's doesn't shy away from any organization or nonprofit that needs help, highlighting their past donations to Bridges to Housing Stability, Grassroots, Zaching Against Cancer and local animal shelters and Rotary clubs.

Last year, the restaurant's Foundation Nights raised nearly $50,000 that was then donated to local nonprofits as well as PTA groups in Howard County.

"I grew up in Iowa and there was such a strong sense of community that we always helped people in need within that community," Cook said. "There were also lots of donors who I've worked for that said you couldn't do it that way and I knew you could. You can run a successful restaurant and do these great things for the community and still make money."

Karen Mobley abides by a similar a philosophy as the director and founder of Neighbor Network, raising funds to provide low-income families with food, clothing, school supplies, furniture and other amenities.

Mobley created the nonprofit organization in 2001, following her departure from nursing at the University of Maryland to focus on her family of four. The Laurel resident said Quinton Askew, director of the Multiservice Center in North Laurel, nominated Mobley for her work.

"I support a lot of their families and do rent or utility assistance," Mobley said. "I've always said that people spend their time trying to find out what their purpose is and I think I've found mine early; that's always been to help people."

As the sole employer of Neighbor Network, Mobley said she was humbled by the nomination and even more grateful to receive the award.

"There are so many bigger organizations that have helped more than me, so I'm just humbled that they felt I was deserving of that," she said.

While nominees realize they are making beneficial business decisions when contributing to the community, Madachy said they also notice the affect it has on the people they serve.

"They are a part of this larger community that helps people move from where they are now to the next step," she said. "Both of those things are amazing. It's a connection."

The awards make more opportunities possible, Kittleman said, supporting those to move forward in their personal lives and careers.

"I salute Hire Power for encouraging veterans, the underemployed, the homeless, and those without employment histories to take jobs that will lead to self-supporting careers and successful companies," he said.