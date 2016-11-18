Howard Community College steps into the future with SET Building's time capsule

Howard Community College faculty, staff and students crowded into the nearly completed Science, Engineering and Technology Building Wednesday afternoon to install a time capsule filled with academic items that will be reopened in 2066.

College spokeswoman Elizabeth Homan said the community college traditionally installs a time capsule with every new building. On Nov. 16, professors and students from the science, engineering and technology division presented gadgets and gizmos that they hope others will enjoy five decades later.

A metal bin that wraps around the entrance corner holds the time capsule within its seating area. Items sealed into the capsule were collected from the Engineering and Technology, Life Sciences and Physical Sciences departments within the Science, Engineering and Technology Division as well as the division office.

Howard County Community College time capsule Staff photo by Andrew Michaels Robert Wilker, a general labor foreman for Gilbane Construction, seals a time capsule inside the new Science, Engineering and Technology Building at Howard Community College on Nov. 16. Robert Wilker, a general labor foreman for Gilbane Construction, seals a time capsule inside the new Science, Engineering and Technology Building at Howard Community College on Nov. 16. (Staff photo by Andrew Michaels) (Staff photo by Andrew Michaels)

Patti Turner, the dean of the Science, Engineering and Technology Division, said each item reflects the division's programs, ranging from slide rules and old-time calculators to Bunsen burners and historic newspaper articles.

"We're trying to educate [people in the future] a little bit about current events and how we talked about current events back in the day," Turner said, holding copies of Washington Post articles reporting the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. "We've also included a start-up kit for a new biology lab. I'm sure the things you'll find in a biology lab in 2066 will be much different than what we're putting in our time capsule.

A ceremonial groundbreaking for the new building was held in November 2014, Turner said, followed by site preparation that December; Gilbane Building Company started construction in January 2015. While construction both inside and outside the four-story building is ongoing, the college plans to open up its new facilities for classes in summer 2017.

The community college's latest addition cost approximately $77 million and was funded by the county and state capital funds.

Turner said both students and staff were involved in the design process over the last four years, providing input of what they would like to see. Constructed in 1987, the current science and technology building has not matched advancements in teaching and learning.

"I think we've been good stewards of the building, but certainly things have changed in terms of how we teach and what we teach," Turner said. "Even safety standards are different now than they were back in the day."

The new building, measuring at roughly 145,300-square feet, will feature many new labs and amenities, including a digital fabrication and 3-D printing lab, cyber security and computer forensics labs, an undergraduate research lab, a green house and a rooftop telescope observation.

In addition to faculty offices and a community room, staff and students will also be able to test physics and other experiments in a drop zone area as well as design, build and test engineering equipment in a big-build room and shop.

Mark Edelen, chairman of the Engineering and Technology Department, said the big-build room is a two-story engineering lab space with 40-foot ceilings, a catwalk and steel cage around the second story. The all-access room will come with enhanced technology and fabrication tools.

Howard County Community College time capsule Staff photo by Andrew Michaels Science, engineering and technology department heads collect items to place into a time capsule inside the new Science, Engineering and Technology Building at Howard Community College on Nov. 16. Science, engineering and technology department heads collect items to place into a time capsule inside the new Science, Engineering and Technology Building at Howard Community College on Nov. 16. (Staff photo by Andrew Michaels) (Staff photo by Andrew Michaels)

"What we're envisioning in that room is the ability to fly drones indoors in that space and build large structures in there," Edelen said. "I'll be spending a lot of time in the engineering lab spaces. I might bring a cot and sleep there for the first couple of weeks, I'll be so excited. We have about quadrupled the space that we have now in the current building."

The big-build room also includes a crane and a drive-in garage door to allow future engineers to take vehicles apart and put them back together.

"Students and faculty will be able to really build engineering projects on a greater scale than we can do now," Edelen said.

The assistant professor said he wanted to add a few 3-D printed objects into the building's time capsule for future generations to enjoy. One piece, a gift given to Turner from her students, was a small 3-D replica of the leg lamp from the film, "A Christmas Story."

"One interesting thing we put in is a couple of 3-D printed objects, which of course now is a new technology, but 50 years from now I imagine will be quite a bit more advanced," Edelen said. "I think they'll look back with amusement, probably, on what we thought was advanced."

Sophomore Regina Posadas, 19, said she was really excited about the new Science, Engineering and Technology Building, where she'll continue her studies in electrical engineering and civil engineering. With more equipment, Posadas said everyone can carry on without having to wait for their turn.

"We're going to have a numerous amount of opportunities just to go, 'Oh, here, we'll go into lab and we can hook up some wires,' " Posadas said. "[We'll] have numerous amounts of 3-D printers because we only have two right now. Just knowing that this is going to be our new home from what we have now is a good feeling because it's our building."

Computer science sophomore Rhoda Asamoah, 19, said she loves that the building will be more open. It will also turn some people's heads as they walk around campus, she said; maybe even change their minds on their major.

"Any ordinary person can walk in, maybe someone who's interested in changing their major, and be like, 'Whoa, I want to do that.' I think it's pretty amazing," Asamoah said. "I think it's so beautiful … and the fact that we can walk in and see all of the chaotic nonsense that's going to be happening."

During the ceremony, college president Kathleen Hetherington said the new complex building is unlike any other at Howard Community College, referring to the Health Sciences Building, which was built in 2013.

"When we put that up, it was pretty much classrooms and the same kind of space," Hetherington said. "Here, every space is different. It's very complicated because the work that goes on in this building is very complicated."

As construction workers sealed the time capsule for its 50-year endeavor, Turner said she was happy to see what the future holds for Howard Community College.

"We really needed to have a new building to move our vision forward about teaching science in the 21st century and we needed to provide spaces for students to have some of these high-touch experiences," Turner said. "I think everybody has had their piece of their vision implemented in this structure."