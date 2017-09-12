Howard County teacher among finalists for Maryland Teacher of the Year

Maddy Halbach, a financial literacy teacher at the Applications and Research Laboratory’s Academy of Finance in Ellicott City, is among seven finalists for Maryland Teacher of the Year.

Teachers from Anne Arundel, Garrett, Harford and Talbot counties as well as Baltimore City were also listed as finalists after being named Teacher of the Year for their school districts. Finalists were selected by a panel of judges from Maryland education organizations representing administrators, teachers, school boards and parents.

Once a winner is selected, the state Teacher of the Year will compete for the National Teacher of the Year award, which will be announced in April 2018.

“I’m incredibly honored and amazed that I’m in that category,” Halbach said. “The recognition is so empowering to me. It gives confirmation to me of a job well done. The reason why I feel unworthy is because there are so many incredible teachers who we have in the county and the state that do amazing things for amazing kids.”

Halbach, who has been an Academy of Finance instructor since 2007, was recognized by the Howard County Public School System in February as the 2016 Maryland Financial Literacy Teacher of the Year. She said she has also trained other teachers on financial literacy.

Financial literacy is crucial to children’s education and helping them make “good educated decisions,” Halbach said. Students can then apply this knowledge when making decisions about where they want to go to college and how much they’re willing to pay for school, she said.

“When I’m teaching those things, it’s real application and getting them ready for college, career and life,” she said. “It takes us five minutes to get into financial difficulties that can take years for us to get out of. Knowing that they’re going to walk away from my classroom at the end of the day with a little bit more knowledge to make those good decisions — that’s what motivates and empowers me to do what I do.”

Baltimore Sun reporter Liz Bowie contributed to this story.