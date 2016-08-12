Howard County extends heat alert through Sunday

Howard County's health department has extended its heat advisory until 8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14 as the heat index continues to climb.

County officials said Friday that temperatures and humidity will make the heat index hit 105 degrees during the weekend.

High temperatures increase the likelihood of heat-related illness, according to the National Weather Service.

Residents should visit the county's 50+ Centers or Howard County Library branches during normal hours, which will act as temporary cooling sites.

The health department has issued the following precautions:

•Never leave children or pets unattended in a parked car or other hot environment.

•Wear light-colored, light-weight and loose clothing along with a hat and sunscreen.

•Remain hydrated and avoid drinks with caffeine.

•Stay out of the sun between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

•Check on elderly friends, family and neighbors.

•Recognize signs of heat-related illness, including extreme weakness, muscle cramps, nausea, headaches, vomiting and dry red skin.

Residents should call 911 if they encounter a heat related emergency.

This story has been updated.