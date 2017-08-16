Columbia man charged in two gas station armed robberies

Howard County police arrested a Columbia man Tuesday after two gas station employees were robbed at knife-point over the weekend.

Mancel Mbossa-Mbolla, 21, was charged with two counts of armed robbery, robbery and theft as well as multiple counts of assault. He is being held at the county jail on $100,000 bail, according to the Maryland Judiciary website.

No attorney was assigned to Mbossa-Mbolla as of Wednesday afternoon.

The first armed robbery was reported to police around 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 12. Police said Mbossa-Mbolla, who had a knife, demanded money from an employee of the Liberty gas station in the 6400 block of Dobbin Center Way in Columbia. When the employee complied, police said Mbossa-Mbolla also stole cigarettes before running away.

No injuries were reported.

Around 1:10 a.m. the next day, according to police Mbossa-Mbolla walked into an Exxon gas station in the 8200 block of Snowden River Parkway in Columbia, where he put items on the counter. As he handed the employee money, police said Mbossa-Mbolla grabbed the employee and pulled out a knife.

According to police, the employee dropped the money and ran out of the store, while Mbossa-Mbolla picked up the money and ran away. Nothing was stolen and no injuries were reported.