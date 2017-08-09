Columbia parking garage is artist's canvas

A parking garage in downtown Columbia this week will become the new face of the Howard Hughes Corp.'s latest public arts project as painting and installation is scheduled to begin.

The project, "Rainbow Sunset," will feature a variety of colors and translucent polycarbonate material used to create the visualization of a Maryland sunset. Artist Vicki Scuri will install the project on the north and west sides of the parking garage, which is located on the corner of Broken Lane Parkway and Little Patuxent Parkway.

Over the last few months, painted blocks were placed on the facade of the garage to test the art's interaction with light.

This project is the latest work of art to come to the downtown area as outlined in the Downtown Columbia Plan adopted by the Howard County Council in 2010. "Petal Play," a series of interactive flower sculptures outside the Metropolitan apartments, was the first art project, unveiled in 2015 by artist Mary Ann Mears. Nearby, additional multifamily housing, known as m.flats and TEN.M, will also have sculptures by artist Rodney Carroll.

Scuri, Mears and Carroll will join William Cochran of Cochran Studio at the Howard County Art Center on Sept. 6 to discuss Columbia's past, present and future art as well as selections from the Rouse Co. /Howard Hughes Corp. Arts Collection exhibit. The exhibit will be on display at the arts center galleries Sept. 1 through Oct. 13 and includes 27 pieces of artwork.

The program and exhibit are part of the Columbia 50th birthday celebration.