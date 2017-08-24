Howard police arrest three, search for fourth person after armed robberies at Lake Kittamaqundi

Howard County police are searching for a fourth person they say was involved in two armed robberies Tuesday evening at Lake Kittamaqundi, following the arrest of three Columbia teens.

Police said that based on victims' reports, the fourth person is a male and is approximately 18 years old. The robberies occurred between 6:55 and 7:42 p.m. Aug. 22.

Officers were first called to a footpath along Lake Kittamaqundi when a man said he was approached by three males who took his wallet and cellphone at gunpoint and then ran away. According to police, shortly after this report another man said four males, one of whom had a handgun, attempted to steal his wallet and cellphone. When the man did not comply, the males ran away.

No injuries were reported in either robbery, police said.

Antwan Green, 16, of Columbia, was charged as an adult with armed robbery, robbery, assault and theft, said Seth Hoffman, a Howard County police spokesman.

"As far as his charges being adult, it's based on a number of factors in the investigation," Hoffman said.

Another 16-year-old male and a 15-year-old male were charged as juveniles with robbery, he said.