Howard school board asks state board for authority clarification of Foose lawsuit claims

The Howard County Board of Education filed a petition with the Maryland State Board of Education on Wednesday that requests the state board reaffirm the legality of the county board's rulings, which were deemed "illegal" by Superintendent Renee Foose in a lawsuit she filed earlier this month.

Foose filed a complaint in Howard County Circuit Court on Jan. 18, stating that board members have tried to "strip the superintendent of her lawful authority" since taking three new board members took office in December and the same night the seven-member panel introduced and passed eight resolutions. Foose in her complaint called the resolutions a "direct threat to the orderly administration of the school system," noting two resolutions that discuss the board's authority to hire legal counsel of its choosing and the board's authority to hire, fire and oversee staff that serve and report to the board.

In the school board's Jan. 23 petition, it asks the state board to confirm its powers and responsibilities.

"The board believes that these powers are clearly supported by Maryland law and common sense, and are critical to the board's ability to carry out its legal duty of overseeing the superintendent and exercising its statutory control of the school system," the petition reads.

The petition states that Foose "thwarted efforts to try and get to the bottom of" the mold issues at several Howard schools, which began with Glenwood Middle School in 2015; ignored citizens requests for access to public information; and mishandled the school system's financial practices.

The board concludes its petition by stating that a state board ruling will "restore the perspective needed for the healthy and needed oversight of the superintendent and the school system's management."

During the Jan. 12 board meeting, board members amended an additional resolution and rescinded another made on Dec. 5 regarding the hiring of legal counsel for the board and school system and the board's decision to substitute its own designee for the superintendent's designee to the Budget Review Committee.

In response to Foose's suit, the board's amended resolution for hiring legal counsel states that the board may hire counsel of its choosing for matters that directly affect the board. Foose's suit alleged that the board's hiring of legal counsel would prohibit her and her staff from communicating with the council for the board.

Foose also stated in her complaint that the board substituted its own designee for the Budget Review Committee "improperly." Although Vaillancourt said the superintendent had given her "explicit approval" for the substitution, the board rescinded the resolution.

"In my humble opinion, I have not seen any ongoing, good faith attempts to work collaboratively with Dr. Foose from this board," board member Christine O'Connor said during the Jan. 12 meeting.

Vaillancourt said the next step after the board filed its petition is to have the superintendent and State Board of Education file responses to the board's request by Feb. 6.

"The Board of Education is taking conscience, deliberative steps to have very important questions answered in the normal course of [time], which is to go to the state board of education and ask them to clarify so that there won't be any dispute or question," Vaillancourt said on Jan. 26. "We're looking forward to finding out what the state board is going to say."