Howard Schools Superintendent files complaint against Howard County school board

Howard County Schools Superintendent Renee Foose has filed a complaint against the current Howard County Board of Education, an attorney representing her in the case confirmed Thursday afternoon.

The complaint caps a contentious year that saw increased public criticism of the school system's leadership and new hope for increased transparency with the election of three new school board members.

In the complaint, Foose alleges the school board illegally interfered with her role as superintendent just hours after the new board was sworn in on Dec. 5 and that the board members engaged in unlawful conduct that is a "direct threat to the orderly administration of the school system," according to the complaint filed in Howard County Circuit Court.

The case comes after new school board members Kirsten Coombs, Christina Delmont-Small and Mavis Ellis successfully ousted three incumbents in November, an election some candidates publicly stated was a referendum on the superintendent.

Foose's $273,000, four-year contract was renewed early last year despite efforts from some parents to block her reappointment. Foose became superintendent in 2012. Over the last three years, Howard County Public Schools have been ranked among the highest in the nation for their achievement.

In the complaint, Foose alleges that the board took action to "strip the superintendent of her lawful authority" the same evening they were sworn in, and created "chaos and uncertainty" in the school system that is "jeopardizing the orderly administration of public education" in the county.

The complaint also stated the new school board barred Foose from consulting legal counsel; issued orders that usurped the superintendent's authority to hire and fire some employees and manage school personnel; and prevented her from attending meetings she is required by law to attend.

The complaint states one of the first resolutions passed by the newly sworn-in board on Dec. 5 sought to " misappropriate the superintendent's lawful authority."

At that first meeting with the new board member, Delmont-Small and Ellis passed eight resolutions, including a move to give the board responsibility over school board staff, such as the board administrator, secretarial staff and internal auditor, to increase transparency.

This change, which was passed despite opposition from board members Christine O'Connor and Sandra French, states that staff will report directly to the board rather than the superintendent. The board would then handle any staff terminations.

Another passed motion, introduced by Delmont-Small, instructed and authorized the board's internal auditor to review operations of the transportation department and all current and existing sole-source contracts.

According to state law, the complaint read, the superintendent is responsible for school administration, including discipline and terminations; therefore, deeming the board's actions illegal.

According to the complaint, Foose also alleges the board illegally hired Dan Furman to provide legal counsel and gain access to review confidential student and employee records.

Cindy Vaillancourt, chairwoman of the school board, declined to comment on the complaint Thursday afternoon. Vaillancourt said she did not receive the complaint.

"Probably within the next couple of days, if it has happened, I imagine that we'll be hearing from the court."

The board's vice chairwoman Bess Altwerger and school board member Kirsten Coombs declined to comment on the case Thursday.

Days before the formal swearing-in of the newly elected school board, school board members raised suspicions of a looming lawsuit by Foose.

The new members worried a clause in the superintendent's contract, which states the board must support the superintendent and not impede her efforts in implementing Vision 2018 — a guiding plan that lays out broad objectives for the school system — is designed to tie the hands of the board.

The superintendent is an employee of the seven-member school board.

Foose was not immediately available for comment.

This story will be updated.