Howard Fire and Rescue's St. Florian's Brigade sparks women's interest

No more than five women were employed in the Howard County fire department in the late 1980s when Christine Uhlhorn entered the male-driven profession as a firefighter. Dedicated to making a change, the soon-to-be assistant chief became a leader in the department, forming a progressive committee for women's efforts.

The committee, now called the St. Florian's Brigade, became the nation's first local affiliate of the International Association of Women in Fire and Emergency Services in November. Known as iWomen, the national organization assists women in the field through education, support and advocacy, while tackling hurdles to female firefighters, such as uniform availability, physical testing and firefighting techniques.

Although geared toward women, Uhlhorn said iWomen welcomes men in its efforts to help women succeed in the field.

"There were a lot of things that we wanted to try and change to not make our jobs any easier than males, but make it easier for us to do our jobs," said Uhlhorn, a 27-year department veteran. "Back then, we were just breaking the barrier. There was that mentality that women did not belong in the fire service."

The committee president said females currently represent 9 percent of the Howard County fire department, but only three percent of the fire service nationally.

Lt. Amy Breznak, committee vice president, said she was behind its name, which recognizes the patron saint of firefighters, St. Florian.

"For brigade, we thought of bucket brigades, which is an old-time firefighting tactic," Breznak said. "If something was on fire in your town, a bucket brigade would form where you would get water from the well, pass it down a line and dump it on the fire."

Breznak said she joined Uhlhorn's special interest group, then-called the Women's Issues Committee, after joining the department roughly 20 years ago.

During that time, Uhlhorn said, appropriate uniform sizes were a constant struggle for female firefighters, leaving women wearing men's uniforms that were ill fitting. However, the group quickly created a uniform subcommittee and worked with then-Fire Chief James Heller to address the issue.

The subcommittee is still in existence, she said.

"That was one of the first things that we fought for because they didn't make turnout gear for women," Uhlhorn said. "They're the same price, but now [female uniforms] just makes it a lot easier to be able to climb the ladder and not have your boots falling off because they don't fit you properly. Raising a ladder with gloves that don't fit as compared to raising a ladder with gloves that do fit, it's extremely different."

Female recruits also noticed a lack of equality between the genders before joining the department, she said, referring to the required candidate physical ability test, known as the CPAT. Recognized by the International Association of Fire Fighters, the entry test measures a candidate's physical abilities, such as running time, push-ups and chair dips.

"Women were given 20 seconds more than men [to complete the test]," Uhlhorn said. "We didn't want the 20 seconds more because that made it stand out that we were asking for more than what our counterparts were asking for. We wanted to have an equal test because we felt like we could equally do the job."

Other issues they tackled included separate bathrooms for men and women as well as maternity and lactation accommodation policies.

Fire Chief John Butler, who has been with the department since 1993, said he was proud to see the significant strides made by the committee in the last two decades.

"This group is leading the way and setting an excellent example for not only the department," Butler said, "but for the community and the entire EMS and fire service industry."

Breznak said the St. Florian's Brigade has paved the way for women and men to unite under the common goal of firefighters: to serve the community. In addition to women's recruitment at high school and college job fairs, Breznak said the brigade also participates in community outreach programs, adopting families over the holidays and hosting its First Alarm Girls Fire Camp last summer.

Next year's camp will expand its reach during two, two-day camp sessions for girls ages 10 to 14.

"We do team-building exercises, they get CPR certified and work with fire extinguishers. It's really hands-on [and] empowering for them," Breznak said. "We're at least sparking some interest at that age. They see that, 'Oh, there's another woman doing this. I could do this.'"

The ultimate goal was to make the department a better place for all women, Uhlhorn said, and the St. Florian's Brigade help support women seeking careers will march forward in supporting women's futures in the fire and emergency services field.

"To make things more accommodating to perform your job is what we were trying to do. It has been baby steps, but each one has been a huge victory for us," Uhlhorn said. "I'm retiring in three years and I think that by the time I leave, it will be a much different, much better place for the women of the future."