Health facility for firefighters opens in Columbia

An open house was held Thursday for a new health facility for firefighters in Howard County that opened earlier this month. Officials said the facility creates an opportunity for firefighters to receive specialized care in a profession where occupational health hazards are often not fully addressed by traditional clinics.

The Columbia-based facility, at 7165 Columbia Gateway Drive, Suite G, provides annual physical examinations for firefighters, chest X-rays, blood tests, cardiac stress tests, hearing tests and other services to determine if firefighters are "fit for duty," according to Fire Chief John Butler.

Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services has contracted with Corporate Occupational Health Service to provide medical services.

Before the facility opened, the department contracted services with another company, but that option was often inefficient, officials said.

Sudden cardiac death accounts for most on-duty deaths, according to a 2016 study by the National Fire Protection Association, a nonprofit that outlines fire and building safety standards.

"Heart attacks are the No. 1 killer of firefighters and they have an exponentially higher chance of cancer because of the carcinogens they're exposed to," Butler said. "We're being progressive in the way we're doing it. We can get firefighters checked in a faster, quicker and more efficient manner with a doctor that specialized in occupational health for firefighters."

Firefighters need specialized attention because of their line of work, said Daniel Merson, the department's deputy chief, who has worked with the department for more than 32 years.

"There are very specific requirements needed annually to meet screening requirements," Merson said. "This is a clear need."

Firefighters identified the need for the clinic soon after Butler became fire chief in 2014. The facility, which is funded through budgeted county appropriations for medical exams, is likely to remain permanent, officials said.

Butler said the fire department budgets around $600,000 for firefighters' physicals and injuries. The health care provider moved from two sites in Carroll and Frederick counties to serve Howard County firefighters in an existing building.

"It was a pipeline challenge for us. I would send firefighters to get physicals at 7 a.m. and they could be in the waiting room for a long time. They were on the clock. And sometimes, our firefighters were not seen as a special population. They are a special population because of occupational health hazards," Butler said.

The Bendix Road center is open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.