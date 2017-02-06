Petition 'fire Superintendent Renee Foose' garners more than 720 signatures

An online petition supporting the firing of Howard County Public Schools Superintendent Renee Foose has collected more than 720 signatures since it began following a rift Thursday between the Board of Education and Foose during the first public work session on the fiscal 2018 operating budget.

This is the second petition in two years that sought to remove Foose from her job with the school system. In December 2015, another petition called "Cut Foose Loose" urged the school board to not renew Foose's four-year contract, collecting more than 700 signatures. The board renewed Foose's contract in February 2016.

The 2015 petition cited concerns about Foose's leadership, which included the suspension of the Operating Budget Review Committee; lack of communication with parents about mold issues at Glenwood Middle School; and elimination of the school system's in-house attorneys in favor of contracted legal services.

In the latest petition, signees reiterate those leadership concerns and ask state Superintendent Karen Salmon to fire the county superintendent. According to Maryland law, only the state superintendent has the authority to terminate a county superintendent.

"[Foose] has engaged in activities designed to undermine the authority of her employer and only school system oversight body, the Howard County Board of Education," the petition reads. "Additionally, she has created a situation that is untenable for students, staff, and the community."

Petitioners highlight Foose's "insubordination and willful neglect of duty," citing the superintendent's actions at Thursday's public work session.

Spokesman John White said the school system "probably won't comment" on the petition.

During Thursday's session, newly elected board member Christina Delmont-Small proposed the board postpone the work session after a request for information on previous budgets from fiscal 2013 through the present was unfilled. The motion was met with criticism from board members Christine O'Connor and Sandra French, the latter describing Delmont-Small's actions as "spiteful."

"In a nod to transparency, one of the challenges with this very large budget is that it's very difficult for anyone to have a sense of how the school system in the past has allocated and approved its spending versus how it actually did do that spending," Delmont-Small said during the motion. "…I am disappointed and perplexed as to why we do not have that information."

Before a vote to suspend was held, superintendent Renee Foose released the school system staff from the meeting, despite objections from both chairwoman Cindy Vaillancourt and vice chair Bess Altwerger.

The petition also mentions Foose's lawsuit against the board of education, which alleges board members have taken a series of illegal measures aimed at undermining her authority. The board is currently waiting a response from the Maryland State Board of Education, after requesting the state board reaffirm the legality of the county board's recent rulings.