Howard County's annual Fire Expo tells residents why 'every second counts'

In recognition of Fire Prevention Week, the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services will share why “Every Second Counts: Plan 2 Ways Out” on Saturday, Oct. 7 during its annual Fire Prevention Expo at the Mall in Columbia.

The expo will run from noon to 2 p.m. in the mall’s food court entrance parking lot, and partners with the National Fire Protection Association. This year’s theme will show residents how to create and follow through with an escape plan if families find their homes on fire.

The event includes hands-only CPR training as well as Special Operations and live-fire demonstrations. Attendees can learn more about smoke alarm safety information and tour apparatus displays, while children can participate in activities and pictures with Sparky.

Families are encouraged to practice home fire drills at least twice a year, according to the National Fire Protection Association, and review different ways to exit their homes. Officials said closing doors slows the spread of smoke, heat and fire, and families should never go back inside a burning building but stay outside.

For more information about the expo or Fire Prevention Week, from Oct. 8 to 14, go to the Howard fire department’s Facebook page or follow them on Twitter, using the hashtag #FPW2017.