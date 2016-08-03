Howard County Fair to feature Public Safety Day with police, fire departments

In light of tensions between police and communities across the country, Howard County Fairgrounds President Mickey Day said that local police and fire departments hope to ease residents' safety concerns with live equipment demonstrations and displays during the Howard County Fair's first Public Safety Day.

Howard police and fire personnel will unite Sunday, Aug. 7, from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the fairground's contest arena to show off K-9 dogs, cars and motorcycles, fire trucks, and Sparky the Fire Dog.

"Because of the tone of what is going on in the country right now, we thought it'd be a good time to let the police and fire departments show what equipment they have and let the community feel a little bit more comfort knowing that we've got good protection out there," said Day, who is also fire chief at West Friendship Volunteer Fire Department. "We know it will be very interesting, especially to the young kids."

Fire Chief John Butler said the Howard County Fair presents a good opportunity to educate the public n safety measures. County fire and police personnel will take part in the fair's first Public Safety Day with demonstrations and even a live fire exercise.

Day said the event will kick off with a simulated vehicle extrication as both departments work to demonstrate how to rescue someone who has been in a car accident.

Other demonstrations will include a CPR pump-a-thon, the police dogs and a live fire.

"We have the Maryland State Firemen's Association coming in with a trailer that sets up side-by-side bedrooms," Day said. "They will light it on fire. One side has sprinklers and other side doesn't have sprinklers. It's really worthwhile to see because it's little damage done in the area where the sprinklers are versus how your house can be consumed with fire really quickly."

Howard County Fire Chief John Butler said it's crucial residents understand the benefits of smoke alarms and sprinklers.

"The Howard County Fair is a great opportunity to show ... different aspects of our department and what it is that we do every day," Butler said.

"Working with the Howard County Police Department and volunteer fire companies, we hope that Public Safety Day will provide a lot of useful information to those who stop by," he said.

While the event will be spearheaded by the fire department, police Sgt. Perry Thorsvik, of the community outreach division, said police personnel will encourage residents to learn more about ongoing safety measures such as the department's pathway patrol section launched last August.

Officers ride bicycles and electric motorcycles to patrol bike paths and walking trails countywide.

"We're going to have a motorcycle there ... The kids, especially, seem to enjoy it," Thorsvik said.

Officers will also be on-hand, handing out safety brochures and answering questions.

"We do this all the time at many events throughout the year," Thorsvik said. "It's the only time we get the chance to interact with the community in a very positive way."

Although police spokeswoman Sherry Llewellyn said there are no plans to change the fairground's security measures this year, Day said the area remains safe and secure for all fair-goers and participants, with blockades at the main and back gates.

In addition to police posted throughout the grounds, security will be posted at the entrance by the admission booth.

"We can never be too cautious, but we feel we have the basics monitored," Day said. "I've been on the board for a long time [and] we probably had more issues 15 to 20 years ago then we do now" because of small confrontations brought on by alcohol, he said.

A beer and wine garden is connected to the main exhibition hall, Day said, but restricts alcohol outside that specific area. There have no been alcohol-related incidents for several years, he said.

Day said he's looking forward to a unified community and hoping for clear skies for fair week.

"All the events are going to be neat," he said. "It's good to see the community involvement and the countywide involvement."

Opening day for the 71st annual Howard County Fair is Saturday, Aug. 6, which is Armed Forces Day at the fair. The fair will run through Saturday, Aug. 13 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

Admission is $5 for guests, ages 10 and up; $2 for seniors, ages 62 and up; and free for children under age 10.

Free parking is also available at 2210 Fairground Road in West Friendship, accessible from Exit 80 on Interstate 70.

For additional information, contact 410-442-1022 or go to howardcountyfair.org.