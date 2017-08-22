Cause of Penniman Park apartment fire under investigation

A top-floor apartment fire Monday afternoon in Elkridge ended after 65 firefighters and paramedics from Howard, Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties extinguished the blaze within 15 minutes.

First responders were called to the 6200 block of Greenfield Road around noon, Howard fire officials said, where they found flames engulfing a fourth-floor balcony at the Penniman Park apartments. The fire extended from the apartment's exterior into its interior and roof, but was under control by 12:15 p.m.

Other apartments were affected by residual smoke; however, fire officials said residents evacuated the building before they arrived. No resident or firefighter injuries were reported.

Fire officials said the sprinkler head between the balcony and apartment's living area was activated and limited the damage. Howard County fire department's Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating the origin and cause of Monday's fire.