Howard school system seeking public input for naming new elementary school

The Howard County Public School System is asking the public for suggestions of names for its new elementary school, which will open in Hanover for the 2018-2019 school year.

Elementary School 42 is projected to open August 2018 with 788 seats, and will be built next to Thomas Viaduct Middle School. The community can submit name suggestions online at hcpss.org through 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11.

According to Board of Education policy for naming and renaming schools, schools are named for the geographic terms related to the surrounding areas. Elementary School 42 is located within the Oxford Square planned community.

Members of the School Naming/Renaming Committee will review submissions, which will also be made by students and its committee members, and vote on a recommendation. The committee will share their recommended name as well as the three names with the most votes and all other names listed by vote tally with Interim Superintendent Michael Martirano.

Martirano will present the names to the Board of Education during its meeting on Nov. 16, and a public hearing on the naming will be held Dec. 19. The board will finalize the school’s name on Jan. 11, 2018, which will become effective Jan. 12.