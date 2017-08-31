Tiff over Columbia's TIF [Editorial]

Howard County’s decision to use so-called tax increment financing to spur redevelopment in downtown Columbia is drawing a fresh challenge.

Two members of the County Council next week plan to introduce a bill to repeal the $90 million financial package that the council approved last fall. The TIF was designed to expedite necessary infrastructure work, including roads and a parking garage.

The push for a repeal comes after the TIF financing option for the $51 million garage was pulled off the table when the project’s developer, Howard Hughes Corp., negotiated with the county to own and operate the garage, rather than having county ownership and control.

It follows a lawsuit filed in the spring by other developers who are arguing the funding mechanism unfairly amounts to a taxpayer-dollar handout that will benefit a single private developer.

The county executive is making a legitimate case that the county will be able to use the funds designated for a garage for other projects, speeding them along.

What seems to have prompted the repeal effort from council members Calvin Ball and Jen Terrasa is they didn’t know about the revised terms and want the matter to be aired “in an open and public matter.” County Executive Allan Kittleman responded that he discussed the changes with two other council members who represent parts of Columbia.

There are dangers in changing terms of an already contentious deal. Aside from stalling movement on ambitious projects, businesses that negotiated in good faith with the county can reasonably ask if the county’s word can be trusted. Such a perception – that the county will reverse course – can be chilling at a time when business growth, and the jobs it brings, are important for the county’s economic base.

Across the country, the effectiveness of the financing mechanism as an economic development catalyst has been studied and debated for decades and there is no consensus as all projects have complex variables.

For elected leaders, transparency in decision making is essential and a public hearing will give skeptics a chance to get answers, as will any court decision on the developers’ lawsuit. Any airing of the issues should clarify the county executive’s ability, as the county’s CEO, to negotiate changes.

However, a repeal is the wrong way to head. The deal has been replaced with what seems, on its face, to be a reasonable compromise that will give the county more flexibility to pay for other improvements – and have a private company take the risks (and receive the rewards) for the parking garage.