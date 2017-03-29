Get moving on Oakland Mills [Editorial]

For two decades, consultants, planners, elected leaders and plain old residents have been looking at what's next for Oakland Mills Village Center, one of Columbia's original four village centers that has seen better days.

The village has about 10,000 residents and roughly a third of the housing is multi-unit apartments and condominiums. The Great Recession of the last decade intervened in advancing the community's fortunes and the shopping center has had a fair amount of tenant turnover, struggling to find the right mix of shops and a grocer.

Over the years, the center has undergone at least one major renovation designed to make it more attractive to potential customers and tenants and seen a succession of anchor grocery stores come and go. And yet it has always seemed to remain in need of a boost.

Now comes a study from a Washington-based real estate consultant, presented earlier this month to community leaders, that is provoking more conversation about "the transformation" of the 196-acre village center that is encircled by four major highways.

"Waiting for solutions to just appear is unlikely and implausible," according to the study, which confronts the reality that more single-family homes, rather than apartments, might be the best approach for a revival.

Previous reports have encouraged a "full spectrum" of housing, including so-called affordable units and specialized senior properties, with an emphasis on owner-occupied versus rental units.

With about 20 acres of available land, adding as many as 150 townhouses could help a developer pay for, and attract, better stores in a refurbished shopping center, the report notes. Coupled with other changes coming nearby – from better hiker-biker trails to a grand vision for Downtown Columbia and promotion of Columbia Gateway as an emerging jobs center – loitering on a direction for Oakland Mills would be a mistake.

The timing is tricky. One real-estate industry study published last year predicted a flood of younger, first-time buyers will be entering the market in 2017 and looking to the suburbs, with 73 percent expressing interest in single-family houses or townhouses over multi-unit condominiums. It's impossible to say what the market will look like in eight to 10 years, about the time it takes for a housing development to work through zoning, design, financing and construction phases.

Finding the right developer, or development group, willing to take a chance on Oakland Mills is the logical next step, in concert with a sincere and aggressive examination by the county of incentives that can be used – such as tax breaks or community amenities – as a catalyst. Oakland Mills has been overlooked for too long.