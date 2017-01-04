Innovation in action at state's first net-zero energy school in Columbia [Editorial]

On Dec. 13, 2013, the Howard County school board adopted Policy 6080, spelling out standards and practices to make sure the system "is an environmentally, economically and socially sustainable organization."

Just over three years later, the county put the policy into practice in a big way, opening the state's first net-zero energy school in Columbia on Monday.

Wilde Lake Middle School students returned from holiday break to a larger school designed to use renewable energy sources, such as solar and geothermal, to help generate as much energy as the building consumes each year.

Net-zero buildings also are designed to make the most of natural light; and to use energy-efficient lights, pumps and fans, environmentally friendly refrigerants and insulation. Computers provide constant monitoring of systems to ensure they're running at peak efficiency.

The $26 million school, on the drawing board since 2013, has more than 100 deep wells in a geothermal array to supplement heating and cooling and rooftop solar panels generate electricity, among other features.

California has been a leader in the net-zero movement, setting mandates that will require new commercial buildings to be net-zero by 2030 and some new residential projects must meet the standard even earlier, by 2020. The movement has found pockets of support across the country and since the start of the decade, net-zero buildings have been gaining acceptance. In Maryland, the state's energy administration provided grant funding for Howard's school project and two others.

In an era of tight budgets, it can be easy for governments to be dismissive of the costs associated with some net-zero projects. Upfront costs can be 5 percent to 20 percent higher in some cases, according to industry estimates, but in theory the costs will be offset over the lifetime of a building by reduced energy costs.

Wilde Lake will be, and should be, a Maryland laboratory for the net-zero industry and a showcase for innovation.