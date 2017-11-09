Confronting a student's hate-filled rant [Editorial]

Privacy rules will make it difficult to learn what punishment, if any, is handed out to an Oakland Mills High School student who recently posted what was described as a racist rant on the social media platform Snapchat.

The video snippet, showing a white male student uttering a racial slur while wearing a Confederate flag bandanna, has prompted a county police hate-crime investigation and is again forcing the school system’s leaders to confront ways to address such vile messages that can spread like wildfire.

The school’s principal, in a weekend letter to parents, promised to “better understand the origins of the social media post and evaluate the impact on our school,” one with a student population that is 40 percent African-American, 21 percent Hispanic and 20 percent white. A police spokeswoman said the message didn’t target anyone specifically.

Calibrating the right response and maintaining consistency in handling subsequent incidents is the challenge facing everyone – school administrators, the police, lawmakers, students, parents and guardians.

Kids do stupid things and need to learn from their mistakes. The school system can’t be, nor should it be, babysitters. Parents and guardians have to model good behavior, allowing time for responsible dialogue about incendiary topics to further understanding about our differences and teaching the importance of compromise and empathy.

There should also be lessons in the rights and responsibilities of free speech and how they come into play in today’s polarized political climate. And there can be debate about the role social media companies play as conduits of information, however unsettling the content.

The Pew Research Center last spring published a paper that explored opinions of some 1,500 educators, executives, policymakers, philosophers and journalists on ways social media is reshaping society.

“Traditional institutions and people working within those institutions will be under greater attack than now,” predicted a senior editor at the trade publication Computerworld. “Social media and other forms of discourse will include all kinds of actors that had no voice in the past; these include terrorists, critics of all kinds of products and art forms, amateur political pundits, and more.”

The issues that have resurfaced from this high-school student’s hate-tinged message are universal, complex and here to stay.