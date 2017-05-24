Keeping Bike Howard in motion [Editorial]

For 10 years now, a devoted group of Howard County cyclists has assembled in May for Bike to Work Day, a promotional and educational event that germinated from National Bike Month established six decades ago.

Last Friday during the regional event, the emerging bike rental system, Bikeshare, was touted as one of the latest examples of Howard's embrace of cycling and its benefits.

Bikeshare —funded by a nonprofit grant, businesses and county tax dollars — has seven stations in and around Columbia where fee-paying members can check out bicycles and use them for errands, a commute or a leisurely ride. The program, which will be evaluated over six years, is one facet of the county's year-old Bike Howard master plan.

The master plan envisions a 160-mile network of trails and dedicated bike lines along roadways and walking paths, as well as improvements to existing trails, and will require at least $10 million to expand the bikeways.

For the most part, Howard's elected leaders have supported the concept of a bike network and funding has been included in the county's budget for planning and operations.

There's a risk, however, that incremental funding could be an easy target for elimination in tight budget years and expansion could be stalled if the program falls off the priority list. (The number of Maryland workers counted as regular bike commuters remains miniscule – about three-tenths of 1 percent, according to one survey.)

The county's cycling paths are concentrated in the population center of Columbia, where a major redevelopment plan is putting greater emphasis on sidewalks for pedestrians and paths, or dedicated lanes, for bicyclists. It makes sense to build up the Columbia portions first. As Bike Howard advances, supporters would like to also see links to nearby regional networks, such as Catonsville's trails on abandoned trolley rights of way, eventually connecting with Baltimore City's paths.

The Bike Howard program needs to be viewed as a necessary amenity, something that improves quality of life for many generations, for a relatively modest investment. The program, over decades, will bring a solid return on investment.