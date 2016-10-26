Howard’s three early voting locations now open

Early voting for the 2016 presidential elections begins today at 8 a.m. and continues through Thursday, Nov. 3 as three polling locations open their doors in Columbia, Ellicott City and Jessup.

Howard County Board of Elections Director Guy Mickley said the following polling locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily: Ridgley's Run Community Center, 8400 Mission Road, Jessup; Miller Branch library, 9421 Frederick Road, Ellicott City; and the Bain Center, 5470 Ruth Keeton Way, Columbia.

"Voter turnout is always a guessing game and I'm not even willing to guess for this election," Mickley said. "Our registration is up, so I would assume that we'll have a record turnout of voters. I think it's going to be a typical general election, meaning there will be over 80 percent turnout in Howard County."

Local and state election officials have also addressed their election results strategy after a state-run website shut down during the primary as Howard County's election results were being posted. While the state has since "revamped" its website, Mickley said the county will also post PDF files of election results online as a precautionary measure.

"I don't foresee any problems on Election Day," he said. "We're also going to have results out much faster than we did in the primary. We're actually going and gathering the memory sticks from the judges instead of them having to bring them to one location."

During the primary in April, election judges brought the results from the machines to a satellite office, Mickley said. When half of the sticks were collected, they were then taken to the county's election office.

"Now, I have 30 people going out to roughly 80 places to get stuff as soon as the polls close on Election Day," Mickley said. "We'll have the stuff back here pretty quickly."

Voter registration will be available during early voting and requires proof of identification and forms found at http://www.elections.state.md.us/voter_registration/application.html.