Howard Zoning Board wants more input on Long Reach development plans

The county’s Zoning Board delayed action on approving redevelopment plans for the long-blighted Long Reach Village Center on Monday night, citing the need for additional community feedback.

The decision followed more than four hours of debate over the specifics of Orchard Development Corp.’s proposal.

The board, made up of the County Council, voted to take the modified plans back to the the village’s civic association for discussion at its Tuesday night meeting.

Board members plan to meet on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. to review any feedback from the Long Reach Community Association and vote on the plan.

The delay drags out an already long zoning approval process for the project, which barely made it onto the board’s schedule for this spring.

The board announced in October that it would not hear any zoning cases after mid-April to provide enough time to finish existing cases before a June 26 deadline to hear zoning cases before the primary election. But the board made an exception for the project, believing the case could be finished in one night.

Monday’s session was the board’s second meeting considering the project.

During its meeting board members, led by chairwoman Jen Terrasa, grilled developers Scott and Earl Armiger on the specifics of their plan to create a mixed-used development with residential units, retail and open space.

Redevelopment ideas have been discussed for more than three years to reimagine the center and create a revitalized community gathering space.

Proposed plans include 73 townhomes, 132 multi-family housing units and 110 age-restricted housing units, as well as more than 70,000 square feet for commercial space, a village green, vertical garden and possible food incubator.

Terrasa questioned the developers over their commitment to create a truly mixed-use center, more than simply a residential development. Terrasa highlighted the need to find “balance” in the center, rather than overload the area with residential properties without other amenities.

Developers hope to see the first buildings constructed at the center in 2020, including a village green. The project would be constructed in phases, with plans proposed for three major buildings: a senior housing building, a mixed-use building without housing units and a building with first floor commercial space and apartment units above.

Over the course of the meeting developers and board members hammered out the details of the concept plan and minimum requirements that Orchard must include in the completed project. The more focused details are what the Long Reach Community Association will review.

Orchard committed that before beginning construction on its 26th townhouse unit, it will construct one of the two mixed-use buildings with at least 17,500 square feet of retail space. The developers said the average retail store space is 1,500 to 2,000 square feet.

Board members also held Orchard to commit to constructing a vertical garden, unless it can prove to the county’s Planning Board that such a structure, which would be the first of its kind in a village center, was not feasible. If so, the developer committed to constructing a comparable amenity that would attract visitors.

If the plans receive approval from the board, the county is permitted to complete its sale of the center to Orchard, who can then move forward with its construction.

The Long Reach Community Association will meet at 7:30 tonight at the Stonehouse Community Center for a board meeting and scheduled discussion of the redevelopment.