Validity of Howard council votes on APFO, mulching questioned

Howard County Council members’ recent votes on the hot-button adequate public facilities ordinance and mulching bills are being questioned today due to a possible error in the timing of the votes, according to council spokesman Eric Solomon.

The county’s charter requires bills introduced to the council to be voted on within 65 days, or they automatically fail. Bills are allowed two 60-day extensions; both the APFO bills and the mulching bill used their extensions, requiring a vote at the council’s most recent legislative session.

The issue stems from the fact that the 125th day since the bills’ introductions was Sunday, Nov. 5, rather than Monday, Nov. 6, meaning that the votes would be void as the bills had expired. The county’s Office of Law is currently reviewing the issue in an attempt to find a legal resolution to the problem, Solomon said.

If the Office of Law finds that the votes were not valid, the bills would need to be reintroduced to the council and go back through the legislative process, according to Solomon. He said the office was “looking into everything” to find a way to legally resolve the issue.

A representative from the Office of Law could not be reached regarding possible ways to legally save the bills.

Council members Jon Weinstein, Calvin Ball and Jen Terrasa had each released statements regarding the issue on their public Facebook pages.

“I have received questions regarding the validity of last night's votes on Mulch and Compost (CB60), and APFO (CB61 and CB62) based on a potential technical issue with the timing of the vote,” Weinstein wrote in a post. “We are awaiting a final determination from the County’s Office of Law as to whether or not the votes were valid. I appreciate your patience at this time as the Council and Office of Law work to address this issue.”