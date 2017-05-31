Police: Nine commercial burglaries under investigation in Ellicott City

Howard County police are investigating the possible connection between nine burglaries over a five-day span at commercial businesses in Ellicott City.

Police said they're searching for at least one individual, who may also be connected to a series of burglaries in West Friendship in September. The department is offering up to $500 for information.

The recent string of burglaries occurred between May 26 and 30, police said. Five burglaries happened in the 9000 block of Chevrolet Drive, while the remaining three took place in the 10100 and 8500 blocks of Baltimore National Pike.

Cash was stolen from Rogers Custom Cleaners, Setareh Day Spa and Nail Trix & Spa on Baltimore National Pike, police said, as well as Lee Acupuncture & Wellness Center and the Internal Medicine Office on Chevrolet Drive. Pry marks were found on the doors of A Touch of Brass, La Bella Hair & Beauty Studio and Nationwide, but attempts to enter were unsuccessful.

Police said Artipre Art Institute was also broken into, but nothing was stolen.

To report information, contact 410-313-STOP or hcpdcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.