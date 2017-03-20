Five men arrested in Howard police prostitution sting

Five men, including two Howard County residents, were charged with prostitution solicitation late Sunday night following a Howard County police sting operation.

Police said Monday that Xavier Alexander Lloyd, 24, of Ellicott City; Olaolowa Omotosho, 27, of Laurel; Ceon Anthony December, 20, of Baltimore; and Henry Osae Ani, 36, and Jose Reynaldo Benitez-Cruz, 43, both of Beltsville, were all charged with solicitation of prostitution and disorderly conduct.

Detectives began their investigation by placing fake ads on a website police said is often used for prostitution. When men called the provided phone number, they spoke with an undercover female officer, who gave a meeting location at a hotel in the 8800 block of Columbia 100 Parkway.

Shortly after their arrival, the men offered the undercover officers money in exchange for sex at the hotel and were arrested. Police said the latest operation continues Howard County's efforts against prostitution and human trafficking.

Officers ask residents to report any information by contacting 911 or 410-313-3200 to speak to a detective. A tip line is also available at 410-290-3784 or hcpdcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.