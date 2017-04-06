Columbia townhouse fire under investigation

A townhouse fire in Columbia Thursday afternoon is under investigation by Howard fire officials, who have estimated damages at $250,000.

County firefighters and paramedics were called to the 5400 block of Wild Lilac just after 3 p.m. on April 6, when they saw a townhouse engulfed in flames at the end of a row of other homes. About 45 firefighters controlled the blaze within 30 minutes, officials said, confining the fire to the upstairs of the one home.

Residents had safely evacuated the townhouse before the fire department arrived, and fire officials safely removed a dog from the basement afterward. No injuries were reported, but five people were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Fire officials said they are continuing their investigation into the cause of the fire.