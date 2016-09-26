Columbia Festival of the Arts under interim executive director following departure of Todd Olson

Artistry is an ever-changing movement, says Columbia Festival of the Arts president Ron Nicodemus. He said the organization is ushering in a new era to the Howard County community, beginning with its new interim executive director, David Phillips.

Over the next several months, Phillips will help keep the organization stabilized with a balanced budget and maintain the artistic merit of its events that attract people from Howard and neighboring counties, Nicodemus said.

After the resignation of executive director Todd Olson, who served with the CFA for two years until mid-June, Nicodemus said the board was continuing with its strategic planning process to lay groundwork for the upcoming 2016-2017 season, while preparing for years to come.

"One [phase we're focusing on], which is for this year, is where we're going," Nicodemus said. "Then, as soon as we're finished with that, we'll begin a longer range. We'll look forward 3 to 5 years as we're shaping our festivals."

The first free fall event, Friday, Sept 30 at 7 p.m., will feature a Patagonian female trio, Fémina, as they perform a mixture of Latin genres, reggae and funk. The concert will take place at the Columbia Lakefront by Clyde's restaurant.

Under Olson's leadership, in 2014 the festival format changed from an annual 16-day event in June to multiple three-day weekend festivals each season throughout the year. Nicodemus said each festival then narrowed its theme with performances and art.

Olson could not be reached for comment regarding his departure.

Phillips' significant background in the arts was an eye-catcher, Nicodemus said, who pointed to Phillips' work as the director of both the Lockheed Martin Foundation and administrative operations for the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra; as board member of the Maryland Humanities Council and State Arts Council; and as chairman of Maryland Classic Youth Orchestras at Strathmore, Arts Education in Maryland School and Strathmore Hall Foundation.

Phillips currently is the director of the Arts Institute for the Visual, Performing and Media Arts at Montgomery College, but will serve as the CFA's interim executive director through December.

"We did a great job of reshaping some of our events with Todd in the last two years," Nicodemus said. "Now, as we look at how do we streamline the business plan and all of those pieces of the equation, Dave has great experience."

A Columbia resident for more than 25 years, Phillips said he's always loved the area's artistic nature and hoped to become involved in its development. His goal over the next three months is to strength the organization and its relationships from within.

"The third leg of this stool – the first two legs being sound business management and events with artistic merit – has to contribute to our organization's service to the community," Phillips said. "We need to give the community the kinds of events that they like, enjoy, want to attend and, overall, enhance the quality of life for Columbia and Howard County."

These events can include partnerships with other Howard County assets, he said, such as the county government and public schools as well as local businesses, restaurants, hotels, banks and Realtors.

Connections with the Inner Arbor Trust, its Chrysalis stage in Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods and the Downtown Columbia Arts and Cultural Commission will also support the well-rounded arts community, Phillips said.

Although his future with the CFA remains uncertain past December, Phillips said he would consider staying with the organization on a part-time basis.

"I will help the organization stay stable during this period as we plan for the future, all while preparing a 2017 Columbia Festival of the Arts," Phillips said. "It's an opportunity for me to get involved with things in Howard County that are important to the community. I'm very happy to do it."