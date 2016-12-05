Nearly 60,000 daffodils planted to mark Columbia’s 50th birthday celebration

Volunteers have planted nearly 60,000 yellow daffodils in the downtown area and surrounding villages to celebrate Columbia's upcoming 50th birthday this spring.

Columbia Association spokesman David Greisman said the majority of bulbs were planted in turf or planting beds along Little Patuxent Parkway as well as 10 Columbia villages, Hickory Ridge Community Association offices and Vantage House.

Daffodils have also been planted on the grounds of Costello Construction, First Potomac Realty, the Howard County Department of Recreation and Parks, Howard Community College, Howard County General Hospital, the Howard Hughes Corp. and the Mall in Columbia.

Columbia daffodils planting Photo courtesy of Marlys East/Columbia's Columbia Association and several community partners are planting thousands of daffodils to celebrate Columbia's 50th birthday this spring. Columbia Association and several community partners are planting thousands of daffodils to celebrate Columbia's 50th birthday this spring. (Photo courtesy of Marlys East/Columbia's)

Planting locations were recommended by community groups, residents, businesses and homeowner and condominium associations, he said.

Jan Clark, the association's landscape services manager, said 12,000 daffodils will bloom on Little Patuxent Parkway in Town Center, while crews plant an additional 1,000 bulbs in other village community centers and parks.

"More than 7,000 bulbs have been given to interested Columbia residents to plant in their cul-de-sacs," Clark added. "Five different varieties of daffodils were planted, so we are looking forward to splashes of yellow from mid-March until late-April."

Columbia's 50th birthday celebration will begin on March 19 and continue through Sept. 23, featuring a variety of events and activities. More information is available at Columbia MD 50 on Facebook and ColumbiaMD50.com. For more information on the 50th celebration, contact managing director Marlys East for further questions at Marlys.East@ColumbiaAssociation.org.