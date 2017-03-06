Police search for man in Monday Columbia armed robbery, carjacking

Howard County police are searching for the man involved in Monday morning's armed robbery and carjacking at the Crown gas station on Dobbin Road in Columbia.

Around 10:45 a.m., police were called to the 6300 block of Dobbin Road, where the store clerk said a man with a handgun and wearing a gray hoodie and pants entered the store and demanded money. Police said the man took the cash and drove away in a car that was reported stolen in another county.

Shortly after the robbery, police said they were called to the intersection of Dobbin Road and Old Dobbin Lane, where they believe the same man hit another vehicle with his car. Witnesses told police that the man got out of his car, pointed a gun at the other driver and demanded she get out of her red Mini Cooper. The woman complied and the man drove away in the car, which had damage on the front of the vehicle.

No injuries were reported in the robbery or carjacking.

Police said the stolen car has a white top and Maryland tags 4BZ1261. Police said anyone who sees the car should call 911.