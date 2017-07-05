Clyde's music venue to replace Tomato Palace in downtown Columbia

Downtown Columbia will welcome a new live music venue later this year as Clyde's Restaurant Group and Columbia developer Howard Hughes Corp. announced plans Wednesday to close and convert The Tomato Palace into a performance venue for musicians.

Molly Quigley, a spokeswoman for Clyde's Restaurant Group, said The Tomato Palace officially closed on Wednesday.

The venue, which has not yet been named, is expected to open next to Clyde's of Columbia by the end of this year. The Columbia lakefront location will be the restaurant group's second "music and dining" concept, following the 2011 opening of The Hamilton at 14th and F streets in Washington, D.C.

Musicians will perform inside the venue's 4,600-square-foot space, which can also be used for private events and meetings.

The venue joins Howard Hughes Corp.'s ongoing redevelopment efforts in downtown Columbia. Within the 14 million square feet of mixed-use development, there will be 4.3 million square feet of commercial office space; 1.25 million square feet of street retail; as well as 6,244 residential units and 640 hotel rooms. Currently 10 percent of the redevelopment plan is underway or complete.