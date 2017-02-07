Rotary Club member chases man after charity gala theft

A charity gala ended with a short-lived theft chase over the weekend at the Columbia Town Center Rotary's Valentine's Day Gala dinner dance at the Columbia Sheraton Hotel.

On Feb. 4, Rotary Club sergeant-at-arms Roger Lerner said he and several volunteers were cleaning up after the evening's festivities in the hotel's Waterside Restaurant when a man, who was posing as a restaurant employee, ran off with a cash box containing about $300.

The annual Rotary Club gala raises money for several local charities, education endowments and community service projects, Lerner said, and features live music performances, a silent auction, dinner and dancing.

"As we were doing the silent auction checkout, somebody came into the restaurant and started moving furniture as though they were one of the people working there," Lerner said. "They just grabbed it and ran out the door toward the lake.

Lerner said club member Alice Giles "kicked off her heels and ran after him."

Giles, the club's public relations chair, said she remembered seeing the man come into the restaurant earlier in the evening, putting away glasses and cleaning tables. After processing what she'd seen in a matter of seconds, she said she sprinted out the side door to follow him.

"I just decided to run after him in the vain hope I could actually catch someone, who was probably much faster than me and already had a head start," Giles said. "I chased him for about five minutes or so. It was pretty dark, so I couldn't see where he was going. Eventually, the adrenaline wears off and I realized I was unlikely to catch him."

She then returned to the restaurant and reported the incident to hotel security and Howard County police. When asked why she chased after the individual, Giles said it was out of outrage.

"This was something where we raised money to help children who don't have anything to eat over the weekend, or domestic violence victims," she said. "For someone to come in, watch us raise money and then run in and take it, it made me furious.

Sherry Llewellyn, spokeswoman for the police department, said the investigation remains ongoing.

"It was a pretty demoralizing way to end an evening that was devoted to raising money for charity," Giles said.