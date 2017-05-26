Columbia's lakefront bells reinstalled, ringing

Downtown Columbia's carillon bells are ringing once again every 15 minutes at the Lake Kittamaqundi pier after being reinstalled in an interim structure known as the Bell Tree.

The carillon bells were removed from the original wooden flag tower seven years because the tower was deteriorating, and have been in storage.

The new -18-foot metal tower was installed by the Columbia Association this spring.

CA Spokesman David Greisman said the $165,000-project marks another "success" in Columbia's 50th Birthday Celebration. A special ceremony to celebrate the return of the bells and the 50th anniversary of the iconic People Tree lakefront sculpture will be held on Wednesday, June 21 at 5:30 p.m. at the lakefront area.

The Bell Tree serves as a temporary home for the carillon bells, Greisman said, until Columbia Association decides where to permanently install the bells. The original wooden flag tower was erected in 1967 during the founding of Columbia. The bells – a gift from the Rouse Co. – were added in 1977.

Historical posters by Gail Holliday, depicting Columbia's neighborhoods and villages in the 1960s and 1970s, will also be installed as part of the 50th birthday celebration, and Columbia Association will kick off its Lakefront Summer Festival of movies and concerts on Friday, June 26.

For more information on the Lakefront Summer Festival schedule, go to ColumbiaAssociation.org/lakefrontfestival.