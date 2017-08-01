Howard police investigate mass vehicle burglary in Columbia

Thirty-three vehicles were broken into overnight Saturday in East Columbia though thieves got away with few stolen items, Howard County police reported Monday.

Vandals smashed windows in 29 of the vehicles to gain entrance to them. The four remaining vehicles were unlocked.

"Only a few items were reported stolen, [including] sunglasses, a digital camera and lens, cash and bank cards," said Seth Hoffman, a spokesman for the police department. "In most of the cases, the windows of the vehicles were broken and the cars were rummaged through, but nothing was reported stolen."

The vehicles were parked in Columbia on Broken Staff; Sea Change; Sweet Clover; Lasting Light Way; Swan Point; Winter Rose Path; Honeyladen Place; Dockside Lane; and Talisman Lane.

No additional information was available as of Tuesday, Hoffman said.