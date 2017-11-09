Councilman Calvin Ball enters race for Howard County Executive

Howard County Councilman Calvin Ball announced Thursday he will run for county executive in the November 2018 elections.

Ball, a Democrat who represents District 2, including Long Reach and Oakland Mills in Columbia as well as portions of Ellicott City, Elkridge and Jessup, has served on the council since 2006.

County Executive Allan Kittleman, a Republican, announced in June that he would seek reelection to a second term.

Ball’s announcement comes after months of speculation over plans for his political future, as his third and final term on the County Council ends in 2018 due to term limits.

Ball is a Maryland native, and has lived in Columbia with his wife and two daughters since 1999. Outside of the council, Ball serves as director of a Baltimore City Community College’s program, Complete College Baltimore, which focuses on promoting student success, retention and graduation.

Earlier this year, Ball co-sponsored a failed bill to label the county a “sanctuary” for undocumented immigrants. He has also been a vocal opponent in recent weeks against the county’s proposed legislation to regulate mulching practices, and of the public financing deal in downtown Columbia, which he and Councilwoman Jen Terrasa unsuccessfully attempted to repeal.

During his time on the council, Ball championed a number of other efforts, including legislation to require a certain percentage of the food and drink offerings in county vending machines meet a set of caloric, fat and sugar guidelines. He was also one of the leading calls for a county audit of the school system last year.

Ball is the first major candidate to launch a campaign for Kittleman’s seat; Republican Darren Vilus filed to run in August, but withdrew in September.

Kittleman held one of his own first campaign events of the season on Wednesday, as the Howard County Professional Fire Fighters Association gave the county executive its endorsement. It was the first time the group has endorsed a Republican for county executive, according to a statement from association representative Rich Ruehl.