Howard community worries over cuts in proposed FY18 operating budget

Howard County public school students and education advocates questioned the superintendent's proposed operating budget for fiscal 2018 Tuesday evening during a public hearing before the Board of Education.

More than 35 residents testified before superintendent Renee Foose and the seven board members, sharing concerns about potential cuts in the proposed budget. Last month, Foose presented the board with her budget proposal, which requested $868.9 million over last year's approved $808.4 million operating budget.

During her testimony Tuesday evening, Centennial High School junior Katie Gao was joined by her speech and debate teammates as she expressed her "deep disappointment" about the budget, which proposes eliminating all funding for Howard County speech and debate students to compete in local tournaments. As the team's co-president, Gao said speech and debate provide learning tools that are critical for young adults.

Centennial High's team and other teams throughout the school system are part of the Baltimore Catholic Forensics League speech and debate circuit, which allows students to discuss contentious issues throughout the state and nation. Previous budgets allotted $8,250 for team participation, Gao said.

"Debate is something that is a highly useful skill. Regardless of what you learn, you'll develop your public speaking and critical thinking skills," the 17-year-old said. "I was a very shy person. After I joined debate, I really began to love talking about issues. I think it's important that all students are given the opportunity to express themselves and find their voice."

Eliminating debate from the budget limits students' abilities to grow, Gao added.

Reginald Avery, president of the PTA Council of Howard County, said his concerns with the budget heightened after the Maryland Board of Public Works decided last week to withhold $9.6 million from the Howard County public school construction fund.

During that hearing, Gov. Larry Hogan said he "wasn't pleased" with school officials' answers regarding mold remediation in several of its buildings and proposed to withhold the funds upon reviewing a state report on the issue. This loss of funding was planned for HVAC and rooftop air conditioning unit upgrades at several Howard County schools in fiscal 2018, which begins July 1.

"How are we going to get this money back and if we can't get it back, what's going to happen the construction projects that we have?" Avery said. "We are concerned where we are going with the type of budget we have now."

Prioritization is pivotal in addressing potential cuts that will affect student education and programs, Avery said. For example, he said, language programs remain a necessity within the school system; however, the proposed general fund for the English for Speakers of Other Languages program will be cut by nearly $390,000 compared to last year's approved budget. Funding includes salaries and wages; supplies and materials; as well as dues and subscriptions.

"We have a number of kids who are legal and a number of kids who are illegal here in need of those language programs," the Columbia resident said. "We do have concerns about student programs being cut because those programs are used to help our kids get ahead and advance. We have to have the resources. These programs are some of the things that make Howard County above and beyond just the ordinary school system."

Paul Lemle, the Howard County Education Association president, said the board needs to review "wasteful things" in the budget that are unhelpful to students, such as "unnecessary standardized testing and the bloated bureaucracy at Central Office."

"HCEA is very concerned about the removal of support staff from elementary media centers, early childhood and ESOL programs," Lemle said. "These cuts hurt all kids, particularly minority and poor kids."

According to the budget, Central Office Instructional Personnel funding increases from last year's $8.9 million to a proposed $9.3 million, while early childhood programs fall from last year's $19.4 million to $17.9 million.

Other cuts in the budget are made to the World Languages program by $895,000 and the health education program by $17,000. The proposal increases funding for music and physical education programs from last year's approved budget by nearly $$976,000 and $402,000.

As the board begins its work sessions on the budget, Avery said the infighting between the board and superintendent needs to stop.

"In Howard County, we spend at least 62 percent of every dollar on education, so we parents want to make sure we get the biggest bang for our buck," Avery said. "We would like to see the nonsense end and for them to concentrate on working and making our system better. … Enough is enough. Let's get on with what we paid you for, which is running this school district and being our representatives."

The board will hold four public work sessions through mid-February, with the first scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 2 at 1 p.m. The board will adopt its operating budget on Feb. 21.