Howard school board adopts $872.4 million FY18 operating budget

The Howard County Board of Education adopted its $872.4 million fiscal 2018 operating budget Thursday afternoon, despite opposition from one board member regarding unfilled information requests on previous budgets.

Last year's approved operating budget totaled $808.4 million.

Board member Christina Delmont-Small said she voted against all of the components of the operating budget because her she never received information on previous budgets from fiscal 2013 through the present after multiple requests.

"I am not comfortable voting for a budget where I don't have complete and accurate information," Delmont-Small said. "I would've hoped that we would have more cooperation from staff to get information in a timely manner. Unfortunately, it did not happen. "

The five other board members mostly supported the budget's components, which included an increase of instructional salaries and wages funding by $351.6 million; special education by $174,000; fixed charged by $1.3 million; as well as Health and Dental Self-Insurance Fund by $908,704.

Some funding reductions mentioned at the Feb. 23 board meeting include administration by $272,949; mid-level administration by $37,800; other instructional costs by $24,000; and community services by $32,000.

Board member Kirsten Coombs said the administration component reflects executive and senior-level employees. Mid-level administration employees are below the administration component, and include jobs such as school improvement and professional development.

During the board's five public work sessions throughout February, the community expressed drawbacks in the operating budget, highlighting funding reductions to the Black Student Achievement and Mathematics, Engineering, Science Achievement programs.

Ebony Langford-Brown, executive director of School Improvement and Curricular Programs, said while BSAP is among several other programs where funding reductions were made, "there's no change in what is happening for our students." The reduction in the budget affects workshop wages for non-salaried staff.

The board's adopted budget will head to County Executive Allan Kittleman next month, and be presented to the County Council on April 19. Following several Board of Education and County Council work sessions, the budget is scheduled for approval on May 24.