Howard County arts, cultural groups receive grant funding

The Howard County Arts Council is awarding more than $580,000 in matching grants to 46 arts and cultural organizations in 2018.

Grants were made based on artistic merit, the applicant’s ability to complete their project and their community service. The council’s board of directors reviewed and approved this year’s grants, which were announced last month.

The Community Arts Development grant was awarded to 22 arts organizations in the county, totaling more than $327,000. The grant funds daily activities and special projects.

Fifteen Howard County Public School System’s Parent Teacher Associations received the Artists-in-Education project grants — about $31,300 — to influence student creativity.

Baltimore City Arts and Cultural grants as well as Outreach Howard grants were awarded to 18 Baltimore City organizations at about $162,300 and $43,800, respectively, for projects, programs and services.

The Howard County Arts Council also approved nearly $19,000 through the Jim Rouse Theatre Subsidy Program to pay for five local arts groups theatre rental fees.

To learn more about this year’s recipients, go to www.hocoarts.org.