Attendance Area Committee to reconvene following Howard superintendent's redistricting proposal

Following interim superintendent Michael Martirano’s proposal to fast-track the construction of Howard County’s next high school, the Howard County Public School System will reconvene its Attendance Area Committee Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the idea’s potential impacts on the redistricting process.

The meeting will take place in room B-37 at the Applications and Research Laboratory in Ellicott City. The public is invited to attend, or watch the meeting on HCPSS-TV Comcast 95/Verizon 42 or streamed live at hcpss.org.

An online survey for feedback is available on the school website through Sept. 22. Martirano is expected to share his final recommendations on redistricting with the Board of Education on Oct. 3, with board public hearings on Oct. 26 and Nov. 7.

The decision to hold another committee meeting comes a week after Martirano reviewed his capital budget presentation with the Board of Education during its Sept. 11 meeting. Martirano proposed the school system open High School 13 in 2022 rather than 2024, which was approved by Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman. Locations for High School 13 are in discussions and include Rockburn Park or Mission Road.