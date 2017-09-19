Attendance Area Committee meeting canceled amid 'personal attacks' on members

Howard County public schools Interim Superintendent Michael Martirano and the Attendance Area Committee agreed during Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting to cancel its scheduled public meeting to review the fast-tracking of the county’s newest high school, after committee members said they faced “personal attacks” from the public regarding the redistricting process.

The meeting — originally scheduled for Sept. 20 and then postponed to Sept. 26 because of the Rosh Hashanah holiday — was planned for members to discuss Martirano’s latest proposal to open High School 13 in 2022, two years earlier than originally planned.

At the board’s Sept. 19 meeting, committee members described “personal attacks” against them, their families and information about their residences that were posted online in the past two days. Martirano said the committee will no longer hold the scheduled Sept. 26 public meeting, but instead, will provide feedback on his proposal “electronically.”

“I cannot stress enough that members of the AAC are volunteers who have taken time out of their personal and professional lives to contribute to this process,” Martirano said. “I am disappointed to hear of the personal attacks against members of the AAC, and I really must address the lack of civility. We set an example for our children in how we treat each other and cannot expect our children to believe bullying and name-calling are bad when the adults in our community behave that way.”

Bassett said he was unaware of the specifics of the “attacks” made to committee members.

Feedback on High School 13 and its site location will be posted on the school system’s website. Martirano also extended the deadline for the public online survey to Sept. 28; the survey can be found at hcpss.org.

Martirano will give his redistricting recommendations to the Board of Education on Oct. 3 at the Jim Rouse Theatre at Wilde Lake High School. The board will then garner public input during hearings on Oct. 26 and Nov. 7, or by email at boe@hcpss.org after Oct. 3.