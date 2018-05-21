Howard updates school calendar to preserve 2019 spring break

After weather-related closings forced county schools to trim spring break this year, the Howard County Board of Education has added another possible inclement-weather day to next year’s school calendar.

Students’ last day next school year will be June 17, rather than June 14 as planned. The 2018-2019 calendar builds in four inclement weather days, while preserving all of spring break, set from April 15 to 22. Schools also will close for Presidents Day in February.

June 18 through 22 are reserved as make-up days if bad weather forces schools to close for an extended period

School systems across the state scrambled to make up for missed days from a snow-filled winter while remaining within Gov. Larry Hogan’s mandate to end the year by June 15. The Maryland General Assembly passed legislation this spring that allows school districts to extend their calendars by up to five days due to inclement weather.

Howard schools were closed for five days this academic year, prompting the school board to extend the calendar by two days through June 19 after the state school board denied the county’s request to waive the makeup days.

