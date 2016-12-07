Columbia woman killed in crash less than a mile from her home

A Columbia woman died after a crash less than a mile from her home early Wednesday, Howard County Police said.

Judy Ann Berry, 65, of Talisman Lane, was traveling west on Cradlerock Way when a Hyundai Elantra crossing the roadway via Dockside Lane "failed to yield right-of-way," striking Berry's Kia Soul, police said.

Berry was transported to shock trauma, where she later died, according to police.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 21-year-old Columbia woman, was not injured, police said.

Howard County Police are investigating the cause of the wreck.