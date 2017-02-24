Howard School Board votes to change school bell times, start after Labor Day

The Howard County Board of Education voted on a 2017-2018 post-Labor Day academic calendar to include a week-long spring break, while also adjusting school start and dismissal times for the 2018-2019 school year.

The board voted to have all schools begin after 8 a.m. but before 9:25 a.m. While high schools would most likely start closer to 8 a.m., board Chairwoman Cindy Vaillancourt said, specific times would be discussed at a later date.

"There's going to be so much work that's going to go into making the framework," Vaillancourt said. "… The start time is a variable that we need to narrow down. The end time is a variable that we can use to make the buses run better."

Board members Christine O'Connor and Sandra French disagreed with the decision, noting issues that will arise because of later start times, such as scheduling after-school activities. Vaillancourt said the board will work on the logistics with the Start and Dismissal Time Committee over the next 18 months.

Under Hogan's executive order made in September, Maryland public schools were mandated to start the school year for students after Labor Day and end the school year by June 15. The board's decision on Thursday to adopt the post-Labor Day calendar will see school staff return to the classroom on Thursday, Aug. 24 and students starting on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

During the Feb. 23 board meeting, the board unanimously selected the first of two alternatives to the post-Labor Day calendar presented by director of executive services Caryn Lasser. Under the adopted calendar, spring break will be five days — rather than three days as presented in an original post-Labor Day calendar proposal — and three of the five required inclement weather make up days in are in April. Spring break was lengthened to address concerns voiced earlier by parent and teachers over a short spring break. The 2018 spring break was also moved from the week prior to Easter to the following week.

Winter break will be Dec. 24 through Jan. 1 and spring break will be March 30 through April 6, 2018. Inclement weather make-up days will be Presidents' Day, three spring break days — April 4, 5 and 6 — and June 15.