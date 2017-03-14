Howard snow plow tracker in full swing during wintery weather

Howard County public works crews are making their rounds to stay on top of this morning's wintery weather as snow plows clear major roadways and move into subdivisions, according to the county's snow plow tracking software.

The National Weather Service reported that a winter weather advisory will remain in effect until 2 p.m. today, with 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.

On Tuesday morning, Emergency Management Director Ryan Miller said operations are running smoothly throughout the county, with no significant power outages reported by BGE or First Energy electric companies. However, roads are still slick, he said.

"A lot of it just came down as freezing rain and sleet. It's still sleeting now," Miller said. "Through my own personal assessment, there are a fair amount of cars on the road, so we're hoping that people don't look outside [and say], 'Oh, I can travel today and go somewhere.' We want people to stay home and let public works do their thing."

Miller said he is unsure when plows will get to all cul-de-sacs as snow is expected to continue into the afternoon.

The tracker has an automatic vehicle locator map that Tuesday morning was showing plows clearing major roadways throughout the county within the last four hours, including Little Patuxent Parkway, Snowden River Parkway, Broken Land Parkway and Gorman Road.

Columbia villages of Wilde Lake and Kings Contrivance and other neighborhood streets have not been cleared in the last 8 to 12 hours, while few subdivisions have been cleared within the last 4 to 8 hour, according to the tracker. According to the site's service information, the county plans to have all roadways cleared within 12 to 18 hours after the storm ends.

Howard County public schools, Howard Community College, county government offices, circuit and district courts, 50+ centers and libraries are closed today. All recycling and trash collections will shift one day this week, with Tuesday's collection on Wednesday; Wednesday's collection on Thursday; Thursday's collection on Friday; and Friday's collection on Saturday.

Scrap metal will be collected on Wednesday. County officials remind residents to dig out their recycling and trash cans from under snow. For more information, call 410-313-6444 or go to HowardCountyRecycles.org.

To view snow plows in your area or check the status of local roadways, go to 511portal.com/howardcounty#.