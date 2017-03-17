Howard County extends school year to June 14 after March snow day

Following this week's wintery weather, Howard County public schools have added one day to this school year, making students' last day Wednesday, June 14.

The decision was made after an inclement weather closing on March 14, officials said. Schools originally planned to end the year for students on Tuesday, June 13. State law requires schools to meet a minimum of 180 school days and use one of the seven inclement weather makeup days in the 2016-2017 calendar.

An updated school calendar will be available at hcpss.org.