Police: Temple Hills man charged with attempted murder after driving toward Howard officer

A Temple Hills man is facing charges of attempted murder after Howard police say he drove his car toward an officer, who shot him, in Clarksville last week.

Tremayne Middleton Dorsey, 38, was charged in a warrant with attempted second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and driving with a suspended license. Police spokeswoman Sherry Llewellyn said Dorsey remains in critical condition at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center.

Police identified the officer involved as Pfc. Amy Frasier, a 10-year veteran of the Howard County Police Department.

Dorsey had two outstanding arrest warrants from other jurisdictions.

Around 3:15 a.m. Friday, police were called to a home in the 7200 block of Fawn Crossing Drive, where an unknown suspicious vehicle was parked in a driveway. Officers arrived and found the car unoccupied and called for a tow truck to remove it. At about 4:30 a.m., police said, Frasier saw Dorsey walking along the street toward the vehicle, and he told her that he was the driver.

When Frasier learned Dorsey had open arrest warrant in an auto-theft case, Dorsey jumped into the vehicle and "drove directly at the officer, who fired one shot, striking the suspect," the department said in a statement. On Monday, police said Dorsey first struck the tow truck as he drove toward Frasier, who was not injured.

During their investigation, police found a bag in the area that belonged to Dorsey, which contained gloves and a flashlight as well as coins and a wallet that were previously reported stolen in a vehicle theft in the neighborhood. A ski mask was also in Dorsey's pocket when he was taken to the hospital.

Police will serve Dorsey with the arrest warrant before he is released from the hospital, police said.

Fraiser remains on standard administrative leave during the investigation.

Letizia Schindler, who lives on Fawn Crossing Drive, said she was asleep when the shooting occurred but awoke to police sirens.

"It's kind of out of the way," she said of the secluded suburban street, which only has eight houses.

"I'm very surprised that someone came all the way here to do whatever. He traveled into the development for something. It's not like it's a main road," Schindler said. Her husband had trouble getting out of the neighborhood to leave for work at 6:30 a.m. because of the scene, she said.

"It's alarming. Why was he here and why was he parked in someone's driveway? There's a lot of questions and no answers," she said.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the reason Dorsey was in the neighborhood.

Baltimore Sun reporters Jessica Anderson and Sean Welsh contributed to this story.