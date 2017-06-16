River Hill High's efforts land donations in Lead2Feed Challenge

Students at River Hill High School were awarded $10,000 to donate between the Grassroots Crisis Intervention Center and the Youth Project foundation after their participation in the Lead2Feed Challenge to help feed the hungry in Howard County and Washington, D.C.

Under the Lead2Feed Student Leadership Program, middle and high school students develop leadership skills through creating and running their own projects to help alleviate poverty and hunger in their community.

Lead2Feed spokeswoman Lindsay Jablonski said more than 1 million students from 5,000 schools and clubs nationwide participated in this year's challenge. More than 100 community members were served between River Hill's three student projects, which earned the high school second-place in the Lead2Feed Challenge.

In addition to the $10,000 donation to local organizations, the students earned $5,000 in technology grants for their school.

Teresa Waters, instructional team leader at River Hill, said her students through their community service organization, Man in the Mirror, partnered with the Youth Project, Neighborhood Network and Grassroots last winter to help. The three organizations work with people in the community to provide food, shelter and other services.

Photo courtesy of Teresa Waters Students with Man in the Mirror, River Hill’s largest community service club, partner with Neighborhood Network to adopt and buy gifts for three local families. Students collected about 90 gifts at River Hill High School. Students with Man in the Mirror, River Hill’s largest community service club, partner with Neighborhood Network to adopt and buy gifts for three local families. Students collected about 90 gifts at River Hill High School. (Photo courtesy of Teresa Waters)

Pranavi Sayyaparaju, a rising senior, said the Clarksville school's work with the Youth Project took her and several of her classmates to Washington, D.C., in the fall, where they distributed care packages to the homeless.

Pranavi and Sophie Shen, 16, are co-presidents of Man in the Mirror, River Hill's largest community service club.

"We had these care packages that we made and we distributed them to different homeless individuals who we met on the streets," said Pranavi, 17. "We also had the opportunity to hear their stories of how they ended up in the state that they were in. We wanted to see what advice they would offer to the youth of America."

Michael Qian, 16, said the care packages included toiletries, such as feminine hygiene products, deodorant and razors as well as socks and gloves.

Their services continued into the holidays, Sophie said, when students teamed up with Grassroots to serve a Thanksgiving-style dinner to 50 people. Students were divided into groups to make each dish, like mashed potatoes and turkey.

Sophie, Pranavi and Michael also partnered with Neighborhood Network to adopt and buy gifts for three local families.

"We did an event called the Giving Tree, so we collected Christmas wish lists from these three families and wrote these items on gift tag ornaments, like jackets, gloves, toys, books and arts supplies," Sophie said. "They were placed on a Christmas tree at the front of our school, so students had the option of picking up a gift tag from the tree and buying the gift."

About 90 gifts were purchased and delivered to the families, she said.

Waters said she was impressed by her students' willingness and efforts to help others who needed it the most.

"This is such a selfless act that they displayed," Waters said. "Our students actually took the bull by the horns and made this happen. It speaks volumes to me about the individuals involved and their character."