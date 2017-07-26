Police connect Clarksville man to two business burglaries

Howard County police have charged a Clarksville man with two business burglaries in the 12100 block of Clarksville Pike, which occurred overnight July 12 to 13.

Jason Matthew Wingo, 37, was arrested one week after break-ins at the River Hill Garden Center and a Subway restaurant in the 6000 block of Daybreak Circle, police said. Both commercial businesses were less than two miles from Wingo's home.

In addition to multiple burglary charges, Wingo was also charged with two counts of theft between $100 and $1000 and theft scheme between $1,000 and $10,000, according to the Maryland Judiciary case search website.

Police said someone the door to an exterior warehouse at the River Hill Garden Center was pried open in the evening of July 12, and equipment and tools were taken. Two sets of golf clubs were also stolen from a vehicle nearby.

Around 2:45 a.m. on July 13, a rear door was pried open at Subway, where cash was stolen.

Police said their investigation connected Wingo to the burglaries and he was arrested on July 20.