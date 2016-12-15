Clarksville man charged with more than 40 counts of vandalism

An eight-month Howard County police investigation led to a Clarksville man's arrest Wednesday when he was charged with 42 counts of vandalism in his community.

Linden Linthicum Lane resident Taylor Richard Allen, 24, faces 37 charges of destruction of property, two counts of using a destructive device, two counts of malicious burning and one count of committing a hate crime, according to police.

Investigations began in April, police said, after residents reported several similar vandalism incidents in the area that were all happening overnight. Police said the crimes continued to escalate in the last two months, with multiple incidents occurring over 15 days within one mile of one another.

Graffiti was often found at the scene, police said where the words "rag doll" and sometimes swastikas, were painted on sidewalks, footpaths, playgrounds, mailboxes and cars. A total of 51 tires on 26 cars were also punctured in the same manner, while a homemade explosive device, known as a "Molotov cocktail," was thrown onto a River Hill High School field two different times.

Police believed Allen was involved in the vandalization and took him into custody when they saw him on a footpath around 3 a.m. Wednesday. Allen was linked to each of the cases over the 15 dates, police said, where they believe he acted alone.

He is currently being held at the county jail on $50,000 bond.