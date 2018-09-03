Armed man injured after confronting police with handgun in Jessup

A Howard County police officer was forced to discharge his weapon Sunday night after an armed man confronted him with a handgun in Jessup, the Howard County Police Department said shortly before midnight.

The man, believed to be in his 40s, is in stable condition at University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with a non-life-threatening injury.

At approximately 9:17 p.m., first responders were called to the Extended Stay America hotel in the 8500 block of Washington Boulevard for a report of a man acting erratically in the lobby and in need of medical assistance. When responders arrived, the man displayed a handgun. He confronted police in the parking lot with the weapon and was shot by an officer. The handgun was recovered at the scene.

No one else was injured. Police are continuing to investigate and will update when additional confirmed details become available.